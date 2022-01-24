T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.85 and last traded at $105.41. Approximately 52,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,979,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.62.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

