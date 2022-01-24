Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,940 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.17% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,591. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

