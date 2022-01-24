Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.31

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 5377767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

