TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.11

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 46350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.05.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
