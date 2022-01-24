TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.11

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 46350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

