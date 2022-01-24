Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.30 Million

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to announce sales of $332.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $386.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $992.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

