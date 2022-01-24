Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post $332.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $278.60 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $992.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $190,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

