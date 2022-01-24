Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.93

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 3859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

