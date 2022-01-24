Tap (XTP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $479,411.67

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $479,411.67 and $1,941.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006026 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

