Tapmydata (TAP) Price Tops $0.0530 on Top Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $914,474.13 and $1.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00248210 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.