Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Target by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $215.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,695. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

