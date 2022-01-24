Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.55

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

