Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 102,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,236,215 shares.The stock last traded at $1.87 and had previously closed at $1.95.

Several analysts recently commented on TGB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at $588,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.