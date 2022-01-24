Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $51.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $213.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTCF. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

