TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $13.03. TDCX shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 8,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million for the quarter.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

