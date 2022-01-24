Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

THNPF opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

