Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $16.02 on Monday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.