Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $414.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.24. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $353.82 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

