Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 500,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,634,142 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

