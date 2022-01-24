Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Down 12%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price fell 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.52. 16,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 814,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $785.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Telos by 88,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

