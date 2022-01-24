TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.63

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 1777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. Barclays raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,726 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

