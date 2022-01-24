Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 82,929 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

