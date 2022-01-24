Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $171.78

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.78 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.35), with a volume of 679675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.40).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 29.90, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

