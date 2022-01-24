Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $48,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

