TENT Market Capitalization Tops $515,770.95 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $515,770.95 and approximately $102,915.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00257397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00078186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00093542 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002600 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.