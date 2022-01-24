TENT (TENT) Market Cap Reaches $466,550.04

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $466,550.04 and $100,029.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00249262 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00092022 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.