TenUp Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $949,949.35 and $116,175.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00026835 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About TenUp

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 226,904,892 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

