Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba expects that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

TCBI opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $24,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

