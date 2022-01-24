TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.90

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.90 and last traded at $92.93, with a volume of 2887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

