TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.34.

TSE TFII traded down C$4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.28. The stock has a market cap of C$11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$65.01 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

