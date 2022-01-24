TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 415.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

TGTX stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

