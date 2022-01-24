The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AES by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

