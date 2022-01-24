The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Reduced by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.