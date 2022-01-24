The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.81) to GBX 4,550 ($62.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

