The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.81) to GBX 4,550 ($62.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

