The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $758.20.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

SAM stock opened at $443.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.71. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $428.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

