The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.11. 690,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,211. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.