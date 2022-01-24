The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is Saltoro Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Saltoro Capital LP reduced its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,510 shares during the period. Buckle makes up 1.2% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Buckle worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKE traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $34.53. 35,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,321. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

