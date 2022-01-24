The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 2.1% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,560,000 after buying an additional 1,572,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,617 shares of company stock valued at $45,574,441. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.