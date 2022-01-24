The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,764,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $178.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20. Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

