The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00293127 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

