The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.60 ($74.55).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.