The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 180” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.05) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.07) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.14) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.83 ($2.29).

Shares of VOD stock traded up GBX 1.66 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 119.20 ($1.63). 235,821,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,681,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.83. The company has a market capitalization of £32.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.40. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.95).

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,482.60).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

