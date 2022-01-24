The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

HD traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $347.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $363.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.