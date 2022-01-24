The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,073 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $351.67. The company had a trading volume of 108,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,910. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $367.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

