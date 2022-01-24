The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

