The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Down 1.7%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

