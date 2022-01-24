The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.80% of Middleby worth $76,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 21.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $186.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.