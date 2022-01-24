The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,813 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $97,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.38. 46,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

