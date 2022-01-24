The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.15

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several research firms have commented on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The stock has a market cap of $988.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

