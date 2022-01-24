The Sandbox Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $980.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00008083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,239,985 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

